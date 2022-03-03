Woman killed after Jeep crashes into front end loader in Auburn Hills

Helicopter photo from the scene of a car crash on Brown Road in Auburn Hills on March 3, 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A woman has died Thursday after crashing into a front end loader in Auburn Hills, police report.

Officials say a 47-year-old woman was driving on Brown Road near Giddings Road Thursday morning when she crashed into a front end loader. The woman reportedly died due to the crash.

The driver of the front end loader, a 42-year-old man, had to be pulled from the vehicle, police said. His condition was not immediately provided.

The Jeep appeared to be completely totaled from the crash. The front end loader in question can be seen in the photo above, taken by a Local 4 chopper.

Brown Road was closed Thursday morning between Giddings Road and Continental Drive “until further notice,” officials said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

