Detroit police recover several guns while executing 3 search warrants

DETROIT – Police recovered several guns while executing three search warrants in Metro Detroit.

The warrants were executed by the 9th Precinct Special Operations. The first search warrant was carried out at a home in the 12700 block of Loretto Street. Police searched the home after a domestic incident was reported on Feb. 28.

Police recovered two weapons, including one that was stolen from the home on Loretto Street. They recovered an Olympic Arms AR-15 Pistol, a silver/black Smith & Wesson SD40VE (Stolen), black Molle Bullet Proof Vest with Steel Strike Plates, and ammunition and spent casings

The second search warrant was executed at a home in the 8200 block of Orchard Avenue in Warren. Police searched the home after an incident in another home where a suspect pointed a gun at a victim following an incident on Feb. 5.

Police recovered five weapons; a silver Ruger Revolver 44, black/silver Ruger SR9 9mm, black Century Arms Draco 7.62x39 Pistol, Palmetto State Armory Ar-15 5.56 Rifle, Husan & Eksen MKA1919 12ga Shotgun, ammunition, magazines, holster. The suspect was arrested.

The third search warrant was executed at a home in the 13800 block of Pinewood Street. Police responded to the home following a ShotSpotter notification on March 2. Officers found shell casings at the scene and obtained a search warrant.

Police found two weapons inside the home, a black Bersa Thunder 9mm pistol and a black Mossberg 12ga shotgun.

