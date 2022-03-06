Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan -- March 6, 2022

DETROIT – Strong winds are moving through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, which could cause widespread power outages.
A high wind warning has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 4 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph during that time.
So far, few power outages have been reported.
As of 7:12 a.m. Sunday, DTE Energy reported that about 1,200 customers were without power. About 45 crews were in the field working to restore power at that time.
Those outages are mostly present in clusters in Carleton, Sumpter Township, Taylor and north in Bell Oak.
Click here to see the DTE Energy Outage Map.
Consumers Energy reported that about 23,400 customers were affected by power outages across the rest of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula as of 7:13 a.m. See their outage map here.
Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.