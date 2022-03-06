Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan -- March 6, 2022

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – Strong winds are moving through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, which could cause widespread power outages.

A high wind warning has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 4 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph during that time.

So far, few power outages have been reported.

As of 7:12 a.m. Sunday, DTE Energy reported that about 1,200 customers were without power. About 45 crews were in the field working to restore power at that time.

Those outages are mostly present in clusters in Carleton, Sumpter Township, Taylor and north in Bell Oak.

Click here to see the DTE Energy Outage Map.

Consumers Energy reported that about 23,400 customers were affected by power outages across the rest of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula as of 7:13 a.m. See their outage map here.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm