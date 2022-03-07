35º

Man breaks into senior living apartments in Grosse Pointe Farms

Police search for man in 20s

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are searching for this man in connection with three March 2, 2022, home invasions in Grosse Pointe Farms. (Grosse Pointe Farms Police Department)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich.Grosse Pointe Farms police are searching for a man who broke into three senior living apartments last week.

The incidents happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 2) at the American House apartments on Kercheval Avenue, according to police.

A man in his 20s walked into the Cottage Hospital emergency room and took the elevator to the third floor Memory Care Unit of the American House senior living apartments.

He entered three separate unlocked apartments, one of which was occupied at the time. The suspect then left through the north side of the emergency room.

Grosse Pointe Farms police are asking for help identifying the man. Anyone with new information should call 313-885-2100.

