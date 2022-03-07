Mother speaks out after son was injured by car that didn’t stop

A hit-and-run happened at the Barrington Apartments in Romulus back on March 1. It’s been five whole days since a child was hit by a car, and the mother of the victim is still on a hunt for justice.

“It breaks my heart so bad, how somebody can just hit a child and keep going,” said Dina Zumbro.

Zumbro said her two sons left their apartment to take out the trash Tuesday evening. As they were coming back, her worst nightmare happened.

“I know the guy saw him. He had a bright red shirt on,” said Zumbro.

Apartment Surveillance video shows 7-year-old Quintrell and his older brother, Darrius, stopping to talk to their grandmother in the SUV when the driver of a black sedan grows impatient. The driver of the sedan decides to speed by and hit the 7-year-old before rolling over him as well. There was no hesitation or slowing down whatsoever.

“He was going extremely fast on the road and he just didn’t seem like he wanted to stop at all. Just kept going,” said Zumbro.

As horrible as the video looks, the good news is that Quintrell was not seriously injured. But there’s no idea how he was affected mentally.

“He’s just traumatized. He’s always scared and everything, and he’s gone through some bad leg problems,” said Zumbro.

Quintrell’s 11-year-old brother had to witness the entire thing.

“I was scared for him. I thought he was gonna get hurt bad bad,” said Darrius Zumbro.

The hardest pain to overcome so far has been the emotional drain Dina Zumbro has been feeling knowing that the person who kept driving is still out there. Police have yet to find the driver or even the car involved.

“I just want to find this person and hold them accountable for just hitting a child and running,” said Zumbro.

Zumbro now has words for whoever was behind the wheel.

“How can you be so cruel and not stop to know if he’s OK? Like, you don’t know if he’s made it alive or not? How could you not stop?,” said Zumbro.