A Gun and drugs confiscated by Michigan State Police on March 5, 2022.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop over the weekend and arrested a 37-year-old Lansing woman.

Troopers pulled the woman over Saturday (March 5) in the Lansing area.

The charges consisted of carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and driving without a license, officials said.

The woman is being held at the Lansing City Jail, police say.