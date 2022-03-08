Detroit police want help finding 57-year-old missing man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 57-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

John Justin Smith was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 8) at12718 Rosemary Street in Detroit.

Police said he was last seen traveling from his mother’s home to his girlfriend’s house, where he got into an argument and left. Smith did not return home and has not been seen since.

Sara Garcia Details Age 57 Height 5′9″ Hair Curly short Weight 170 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

