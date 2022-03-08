36º

Detroit police want help finding 57-year-old missing man

John Justin Smith last seen on Feb. 8

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

John Justin Smith went missing on Tuesday (March 8) (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 57-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

John Justin Smith was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 8) at12718 Rosemary Street in Detroit.

Police said he was last seen traveling from his mother’s home to his girlfriend’s house, where he got into an argument and left. Smith did not return home and has not been seen since.

Age57
Height5′9″
HairCurly short
Weight170 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

