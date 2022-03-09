Mother wants answers after St. Paul Catholic School tells 8th grader not to return due to hairstyle

Keersten Kassab got an email from St. Paul Catholic School which is termed an invitation not to return. While, technically, her daughter has not been expelled -- the letter achieves the same end.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Keersten Kassab got an email from St. Paul Catholic School which is termed an invitation not to return. While, technically, her daughter has not been expelled -- the letter achieves the same end.

Her daughter, Elsa, an 8th grade student got in trouble for wearing four cornrow braids on the top of her head while leaving the rest of her long brown hair loose around her face.

Her mother was told the braids violate the dress code because they are “extreme.” Keersten Kassab is an attorney and said that is absurd. She said she believes the braids are being used as a cover for something else.

“I don’t think they like me as a parent. I’m very vocal and very direct,” Keersten Kassab said.

She said she has sent the school several pointed emails discussing her dissatisfaction with the school’s masking policy.

The Archdiocese of Detroit responded to Local 4′s call to the school and says it is limited in what can be discussed.

“I can confirm the school is actively working with this family to find an amenable resolution to ongoing challenges. The parent is aware these challenges extend beyond any concerns about a hairstyle or mask usage,” according to Holly Fournier, Associate Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Keersten Kassab said she has no idea what other issues are being referred to.

Elsa did get in trouble for wearing nail polish twice in the past year, which is also against the dress code.

Elsa has two more months of school, a class trip to Washington D.C. and is in the school play. Keersten Kassab would like her daughter to finish out the year but currently she’s not allowed in class.

There is a meeting scheduled for Wednesday between the school and the family.

