Animal rescue farm in Manchester seeks volunteers, donations to help keep operations running

Sasha Farms in Manchester, Michigan takes in abused and neglected animals and gives them a happier, healthier life. But with the pandemic interrupting the farm's operations, and limiting its fundraising opportunities, the animal safe haven is asking for some help from the community.

MANCHESTER, Mich. – For years, a Southeast Michigan farm has been taking in abused and neglected animals, and giving them a happier and healthier life.

SASHA Farm Animal Sanctuary in Manchester, Michigan has been operating as a safe haven for animals who have been treated poorly, or were left for dead. The sanctuary currently cares for hundreds of all kinds of animals, like cows, sheep, horses, goats, cats and more.

Caretakers not only feed and clean up after the animals, but they also engage with them socially, and encourage them to engage with other animals of the same species. Owners say some of the rescued animals are timid and scared when they first arrive, but really settle in and come to life in their new home at SASHA.

The farm relies on volunteers and donations to maintain operations and provide a safe place for mistreated animals. But the pandemic has created difficult circumstances for the sanctuary, limiting its fundraising opportunities and pushing them to cut back on volunteers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ad

Now, the farm is seeking assistance from the community to help keep operations running for the animals they care for.

Watch their heartwarming story in the video player above.

Visit the farm’s website here to donate, or for more information.