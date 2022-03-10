New food hall concept opens inside MGM Grand Detroit with 4 different options, replaces buffet

DETROIT – A new food hall concept offering various types of cuisine is opening at MGM Grand Detroit, replacing what was the Palette Dining Studio buffet.

Detroit Central Market offers four different globally inspired cuisines including, Mexican street tacos to authentic Asian noodles and a downtown Detroit outpost of Metro Detroit favorite, Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken.

“These new offerings showcase the talents of our culinary team and allow us to continue to support local businesses to expand into downtown Detroit,” said David Tsai, president of the Midwest Group for MGM Resorts International. “Nothing brings a community together quite like food does, and we are so excited to play our part in Detroit’s exciting food scene. Detroit Central Market is yet another way we’re dedicated to providing guests with new and uniquely Detroit experiences.”

Detroit Central Market features four concepts, with room for expansion:

FAT DADDY’S HOT CHICKEN: Known for its Fat Daddy sandwich, which includes a jumbo boneless chicken thigh on a brioche bun with pickles, comeback sauce and slaw, Fat Daddy’s is excited to feature signature hot fried chicken sandwiches, tenders and entrées. With five different heat levels to choose from, guests’ food will be spiced to their liking with just the right amount of heat, along with the choice of seasoned fries, spicy baked beans, and other mouthwatering sides.

DIABLO’S TACOS: Spice up your day with delicious south-of-the-border fare. Enjoy a variety of authentic Mexican street tacos, quesadillas, rice, beans and freshly made guacamole. No passport required but be sure to bring your appetite.

GRAND WOK NOODLE BAR: Casual in atmosphere and authentic in flavor, Grand Wok features traditional Asian cuisine that stays true to the style of yesterday. From wok-tossed noodles and noodle soups to fresh seafood, bao buns, and pot stickers, every dish is a reminder of just how flavorful life can be.

THE CORNERS DETROIT-STYLE PIZZA: This saucy hotspot serves up Detroit’s legendary square-style pizza reminiscent of the days when pies were uniquely baked in forged-steel pans from local automotive plants. For an array of signature pizzas, soups and salads, The Corners is where you’ll find Italian cooking with homemade Detroit flair.

Detroit Central Market will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner and weekend late night, operating Sunday to Thursday from noon – midnight, and Friday and Saturday from noon – 2 a.m. Hours may vary by outlet.

