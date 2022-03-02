39º

Local News

Axe-throwing bar, restaurant venue opening in Westland in March

Grand opening weekend planned March 12-13

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: Westland, Restaurants, Developing News, Wayne County, Business, Bars, Axe Throwing, The Legendary Axe
The Legendary Axe in Westland. (The Legendary Axe)

WESTLAND, Mich. – A new restaurant, bar and lounge, complete with an axe-throwing range, is opening up in Westland this month.

The Legendary Axe will host its grand opening weekend on March 12 and March 13, located at Cherry Hill Road and Newburgh Road in Westland. The facility includes axe throwing ranges, a full bar, a lounge, and a kitchen for small bites.

The Legendary Axe is owned and operated by the same owners as Hush Haunted Attraction, a Michigan haunted attraction that opens seasonally. “We took our talents from building fully immersive Halloween attractions, and tunnel-visioned them to give Wayne County a brand new, unique axe throwing experience,” says Cody. “This is not just another axe throwing facility.”

Related: 🔒 Developing News: 4 new establishments opening in Detroit this summer

Photos of the venue show what the crew describes as walking into a “remote, jungle sea-plane hangar.” Big, shiny wood floors, trinkets, interesting light fixtures and furniture, situated in a dimly-lit wooden vessel.

“We have painstakingly designed everything from floor to ceiling with immaculate attention to detail, including themed and interactive menu items, and carefully selected staff uniforms for the full experience.”

The Legendary Axe is available for a night out, but can also host larger events and gatherings. Find more info about the venue right here.

The Legendary Axe in Westland. (The Legendary Axe)
The Legendary Axe in Westland. (The Legendary Axe)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram