Axe-throwing bar, restaurant venue opening in Westland in March

WESTLAND, Mich. – A new restaurant, bar and lounge, complete with an axe-throwing range, is opening up in Westland this month.

The Legendary Axe will host its grand opening weekend on March 12 and March 13, located at Cherry Hill Road and Newburgh Road in Westland. The facility includes axe throwing ranges, a full bar, a lounge, and a kitchen for small bites.

The Legendary Axe is owned and operated by the same owners as Hush Haunted Attraction, a Michigan haunted attraction that opens seasonally. “We took our talents from building fully immersive Halloween attractions, and tunnel-visioned them to give Wayne County a brand new, unique axe throwing experience,” says Cody. “This is not just another axe throwing facility.”

Photos of the venue show what the crew describes as walking into a “remote, jungle sea-plane hangar.” Big, shiny wood floors, trinkets, interesting light fixtures and furniture, situated in a dimly-lit wooden vessel.

“We have painstakingly designed everything from floor to ceiling with immaculate attention to detail, including themed and interactive menu items, and carefully selected staff uniforms for the full experience.”

The Legendary Axe is available for a night out, but can also host larger events and gatherings. Find more info about the venue right here.

