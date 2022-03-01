🔒 Developing News: 4 new establishments opening in Detroit this summer

(This originally appeared in the Developing News Newsletter -- you can sign up for it right here)

We interrupt your email inbox with some developing news. No, seriously. News about developing.

Welcome to ClickOnDetroit’s newest newsletter -- 🚨 Developing News -- a periodic look at some new developments around Metro Detroit, like new restaurants, businesses or high-rise condo projects that all of the neighbors love. I’m Ken Haddad, and I’ll be your newsletter host. We’re going to have some fun with this one.

🚨 These stories are literally developing news

We’re kicking off the first issue of Developing News with a flurry of Downtown Detroit news -- a scattering of new restaurants and entertainment heading to the area this summer.

🎭 Comedy club opening at City Theatre space

A new comedy club is set to open this summer in the theatre space inside Detroit’s Hockeytown Cafe.

Ad

Permanent comedy club will fill a niche in the city and occupy theCity Theatre space inside Hockeytown Cafe (District Detroit)

District Detroit announced the Detroit House of Comedy will open this summer at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Montcalm Street, inside the City Theatre space at Hockeytown Cafe.

The Detroit House of Comedy will be run by co-owners John Tobin and Rick Bronson and will host stand-up, improv and podcasts from established local, regional and national headliners, as well as up-and-comers with a focus on supporting comedians from Detroit and throughout Michigan, according to a release. (Read more here)

🍬 Sugar Factory opening first Michigan location

A popular eatery and “sweet” escape -- Sugar Factory American Brasserie -- is opening its first Michigan location in Downtown Detroit this spring.

Sugar Factory Detroit renderings. (Bedrock)

Sugar Factory Detroit renderings. (Bedrock)

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open at 45 Monroe Street in the One Campus Martius Building in late spring 2022, taking over the old Hard Rock Cafe space.

Ad

The 233-seat restaurant will also have a candy retail store, along with sprawling dining rooms and over-the-top entrees and desserts. It’s a popular place to host parties.

The main dining area offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and is filled with photo-worthy moments, from neon signs, floral walls, and a colorful candy heart wall that is perfect for posing. The outdoor patio will offer a lush open-air space to dine. (Read more here)

🥪 Jewish deli opening in Eastern Market

Attention Eastern Market shoppers: A longtime Detroit food company is bringing two new establishments to the Eastern Market area this year.

EW Grobbel rendering. (EW Grobbel.)

EW Grobbel, a Detroit-based food company established in 1883, is planning to open a market and a deli on Market Street later this year.

Ad

The two establishments will be a Grobbel’s Gourmet Fresh Neighborhood Market and a Sy Ginsberg’s branded Jewish-style deli restaurant purposefully intended to make high-quality foods accessible to local residents, located at 2456 Market Street. The grocery store will have its entrance on Market Street while the deli will be accessible on Riopelle. (Read more here)

🍨 Milkshake diner opening in District Detroit

Crazy milkshakes are coming to Downtown Detroit this summer.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is setting up shop in the District Detroit area on Columbia Street this summer, serving over-the-top milkshakes, craft cocktails and delicious diner fare. It’s described as a modern take on the classic diner.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR Coming to The District Detroit (Olympia/Ilitch)

The 80s and 90s inspired diner will boast murals of celebrities with milk mustaches, Pac-man cocktail tables and same-sider booths, providing a fun atmosphere for children, families and adults alike.

Ad

JoJo’s ShakeBAR will occupy a 3,480 square-foot storefront on Columbia Street and is expected to open in the summer of 2022. (More info here)

Developing headlines