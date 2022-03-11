Detroit residents can receive discount on parking tickets

DETROIT – Are you a Detroiter with an unpaid parking ticket?

Residents of Detroit can register for the city’s parking fine reduction program to help lower the costs of their unpaid parking tickets.

The Detroit Parking Fine Reduction program launched on Nov. 1, 2019, in a effort to “provide relief to low-income residents visiting Downtown Detroit to do business or take part in events,” officials said then.

To qualify, drivers must live in Detroit and the fined vehicle must be registered to a Detroit address with the Secretary of State. The program is said to reduce fines from parking violations or expired meters by up to 50%.

To qualify for the discount, fines must be paid within five days of being issued. Those with more than one unpaid parking ticket are not eligible for the program.

To register, residents must verify their license plate number on the city’s registration portal right here.

The city recently upgraded to a new parking app for Downtown Detroit. Click here to learn more.

