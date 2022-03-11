Michigan State Police seek help finding hit-and-driver on Detroit’s east side, officials say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was involved in a crash on Detroit’s east side.

Troopers responded to a two-car hit-and-run crash where a person was ejected from one of the vehicles, officials say.

Further details revealed that the at-fault driver fled the scene while the other vehicle remained in the center lane, blocking oncoming traffic.

The driver of the vehicle blocking the middle lane westbound on I-94 got out of the vehicle and started to cross the freeway when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The crash’s impact caused the pedestrian to go airborne over the median wall, and he landed in the left lane of eastbound I-94.

The driver of that vehicle remained on the scene and was not hurt.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Both sides of I-94 were closed for further investigation.

The initial driver of the hit-and-run crash was not located.