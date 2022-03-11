Novi father faces possible life in prison for abuse of 3-month-old twins, officials say

NOVI, Mich. – A Novi father is facing the possibility of life in prison for the abuse of his 3-month-old twins, officials said.

Novi police officers were called Feb. 11 to Washtenaw County Child Protective Services at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, they said.

Two 3-month-old twins were brought to the hospital with significant internal injuries, according to authorities. They are expected to survive, but they will require long-term care, officials said.

Detectives arrested their father, Edward Gerald Roney, 27, of Novi, on two counts of first-degree child abuse. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Roney was arraigned Friday and is being held at the Oakland County Jail on $1 million bond.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.