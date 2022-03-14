Own a home in Detroit? Find out if you can get your property taxes reduced

If you’re a homeowner in the city of Detroit, you may be eligible to have some, or even all, of your taxes exempt. Residents must meet certain requirements, those requirements are available below. If eligible, you could have your property taxes reduced by 25%, 50% or even 100%.

DETROIT – If you’re a homeowner in the city of Detroit, you may be eligible to have some, or even all, of your taxes exempt.

Residents must meet certain requirements, those requirements are available below. If eligible, you could have your property taxes reduced by 25%, 50% or even 100%.

Antoine Jackson is the Executive Director of MACC Development.

“Some have been surprised to know this program exists. To know, based on their income, they can bet 25, 50, or 100% exemption. They’re like, ‘Really? I can do this?’” Jackson said.

MACC Development serves the 48214 area code. Over the past few years, MACC Development has been working to get the word out to residents about the homeowners’ property tax assistance program. Also known as HOPE.

In that time, they’ve helped about 1,000 people reach exemption status. Their work through the city’s program helps stabilize communities.

“So when we think about Detroit, that was once a mecca of homeownership for a predominately Black city and now we’re seeing signs of decline in that this program will help preserve the legacy of homeownership,” Jackson said.

The deadline to apply is December 12, 2022. For homeowners facing tax foreclosure, the deadline is March 31, 2022. In this situation, those qualifying could have some existing taxes reduced.

More than 12,000 Detroit residents have signed up with HOPE.

Click here to learn more about the Homeowners Property Exemption (HOPE) program.

For more information on how MACC Development may be able to help, go to Maccdevelopment.com or call 313-723-9302.

You can download an application by clicking the learn more link above or picking up a form at the Assessor’s Office. Or you can request a form be mailed to your home by calling 313-224-3035 or emailing BoardofReview@DetroitMI.gov. Applications for 2022 are required to be filed by Dec. 12, 2022. You have to reapply each year.

Income guidelines are available below:

Number in Household Maximum Income for Full (100%) Exemption Maximum Income for Partial (50%) Exemption Maximum Income for Partial (25%) Exemption 1 $17,774.00 $20,479.00 $23,055.00 2 $21,427.00 $24,040.00 $26,478.00 3 $23,717.00 $26,352.00 $28,768.00 4 $27,560.00 $30,210.00 $32,860.00 5 $31,040.00 $33,834.00 $36,317.00 6 $35,580.00 $38,428.00 $40,917.00 7 $40,120.00 $42,928.00 $45,336.00 8 $44,660.00 $47,340.00 $50,019.00

