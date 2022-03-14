Brendan Santo’s drowning death ruled accidental

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Brendan Santo, 18, was visiting friends at Michigan State University over Halloween weekend last year when he went missing.

For two and a half months, police searched for the missing Grand Valley State University student on MSU’s campus and in the Red Cedar River. His body was recovered on Jan. 21 in an area of the river that was full of debris. An autopsy was performed Jan. 22 in Ingham County.

Medical examiners have determined that Santo drowned on accident while he was intoxicated, according to WILX. “Acute ethanol intoxication” is listed as a contributory condition to his death. The report also states that Santo had no diseases or injuries.

According to the toxicology report, Santo tested positive for ethanol with a blood level of .22. In Michigan, the legal bodily alcohol content limit for someone under the age of 21 is .02. It is a crime for a driver to have a bodily alcohol content of .08 or greater if over the age of 21. Santo also tested positive for caffeine.

