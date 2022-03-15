Taste of spring across Metro Detroit

The first day of spring isn't until this weekend, but we certainly got a taste of what's to come this afternoon. We sent our Tim Pamplin around Downtown Detroit to see how everyone was taking in the sunshine.

DETROIT – A beautiful evening topped off a lovely day in Detroit on Monday (March 14). The ice rink is now empty as the ice is gone, soon turning into green grass.

It was really a wonderful day in Detroit as the last of the ice broke away in the Detroit River with the sunshine and a gentle breeze with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s; people are ready for spring.

“I’ve been ready for spring since January,” said one resident.

“I’ve been waiting on spring since forever, seems like too long,” another resident said.

The weather was so awesome that even meteorologist Paul Gross received some shine from local residents.

“Shoutout to Paul Gross,” said a man enjoying the weather with his friends.

People were out all over town enjoying some fresh air from those with two legs to four.

Waving down the No. 12 bus on Woodward Avenue, a resident had her mask on and her winter coat over her arm.

Whether you were listening to your tunes through your headphones or riding through the city with the top down and the sound system up, everyone was enjoying the weather.