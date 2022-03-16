Farmington Hills police use drone to arrest serial prowler

Kenton Driscoll has been arrested for allegedly lurking in yards and peeping through windows on multiple occasions. Dennis Firment's Farmington hills home was one of the latest targets.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Kenton Driscoll has been arrested for allegedly lurking in yards and peeping through windows on multiple occasions.

Dennis Firment’s Farmington hills home was one of the latest targets.

“It was Saturday (March 12) night at almost midnight when he came by,” said Firment. “I’m personally not happy with this guy at all. He was peering into my house. He was definitely up to no good.”

Firment’s wife and three kids were also home during the incident, making the encounter that much creepier.

“It’s extremely creepy,” Firment said. “I don’t know anyone’s intent when they’re up on my back deck in the middle of the night. It was 12 o’clock at night. My wife was in the house, my kids are in the house, and I don’t know what he could have wanted.”

After a manhunt, drone video captures the moment Farmington Hills police arrested the suspect.

Footage shows Driscoll being taken into custody while camping out in the woods near I-696 and Orchard Lake Road. Police Chief Jeff King says Driscoll is accused of the same type of crimes in other Oakland County communities and has even faced the law before.

“This individual was arrested by our department for prowling in 2021,” said Chief King.

Now the suspect is being charged again with another case of prowling.

“I’ve seen footage of him in different neighborhoods on different porches scaring other people and other families,” Firment said. “Hopefully, this stops him from doing this again, and if he needs some help, hopefully, he’ll get the help he needs.”

Driscoll’s bond was set at $5,330.