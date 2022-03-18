Man charged in Sterling Heights murder-for-hire plot

Andre Sims is facing attempted murder and conspiracy charges for his alleged role in the shooting of a Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. The video is still absolutely shocking to watch for residents living in the Sterling Heights neighborhood seen in the video player above.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Andre Sims is facing attempted murder and conspiracy charges for his alleged role in the shooting of a Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020.

The video is still absolutely shocking to watch for residents living in the Sterling Heights neighborhood seen in the video player above, like Jennifer Kezy.

“That was heartbreaking,” said Kezy. “When you hear the mom’s reaction and how fearful she was for her life and the dogs going crazy, the mom was going crazy.”

Sims is from Grand Rapids. According to a 13-page federal indictment, he agreed to kill a woman for $10,000.

“It’s not ok to do that,” Kezy said. “There’s no excuse for anyone to do such a thing.”

The Person who hired him is not being named, but police say Sims followed every request, opening fire on the woman as she exited her home. She was hit three times.

“Just imagine yourself in that situation,” Kezy said. “You wake up. You don’t expect for that to happen to you.”

After the victim was hurt, Local 4 News was told that Sims met the man who hired them at the Sterling Landings Apartment complex just four miles away, where they left the truck used in the murder attempt.

From there, Sims would take a greyhound bus back to Grand Rapids.

Since the woman wasn’t successfully killed, Sims was offered $2,500, but In the end, Sims would only receive $300 after it was discovered that footage of the attempt was all over the internet.

“Are you kidding me,” Kezy said. “No amount of money is worth anyone’s life at all, even if it’s a million dollars, $20 million, it’s not with anyone’s life. He lost his life. He’s going to go to prison, and she could have lost her life. So, thank God everyone is ok.” Jennifer insisted.

It’s no surprise that the victim and her family moved out of the neighborhood shortly after the shooting.

Officials say Sims will be facing charges of conspiracy and attempted murder.