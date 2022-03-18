Match Day at Wayne State University: Med students find out where they’ll spend their residencies

Match Day is when medical students nationwide find out where they'll spend their residencies.

DETROIT – Matchday is when medical students nationwide find out where they’ll spend their residencies.

Around 300 medical students from Wayne State University’s School of Medicine awaited their fate as they gathered at a banquet hall at the Motor City Casino, waiting for the clock to strike 12.

“None of them slept last night because they were so worried, so anxious, said the mother of 2022 graduate, Dr. Hanh Nghiem. “They don’t know where they’re going to end up.”

Dr. Hom Nim, a Wayne State Medicine class of 1987 alum, waited patiently with her daughter Emily Nghiem to open her letter.

“She wants to be where mommy graduated, and I’m so proud,” said Dr. Nim.

Finally, it was time. Emily Nghiem did it as she received her No. 1 choice.

Ad

“General surgery at Montefiore in the Bronx,” said Emily Nghiem. “I really care about service now that I’ve been in Detroit, so I’m so excited to bring it to the Bronx.”

Emily Nghiem and her classmates were all thrilled with their matches. 12 years of grade school, four years of undergrad, and four years of med school led to the emotional moment.

“I’m so thankful that they can celebrate with their classmates, parents, and faculty in person,” Dr. Hanh Nghiem said.

The amazing thing is that every med student in the room matched somewhere, whether they got their first choice or not. After Friday (March 18), it doesn’t matter because their journey as a resident began Friday based on what was inside the envelope seen in the video player above.