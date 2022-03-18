3 women, 1 dead, pulled from Detroit River

Detroit police are investigating after three women were pulled from the Detroit River early Friday morning. One of the three women was found dead. The details surrounding what happened are currently unknown.

DETROIT – Authorities reportedly pulled three women from the Detroit River early Friday morning.

According to Detroit police, at around 3:45 a.m. Friday, three women were pulled from the river near Alfred Brush Ford Park off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street. One of the three women was found dead, officials said.

Update: Police: Woman dies while rescuing friend who fell into Detroit River

The conditions of the other two women are unknown at this time. They were reportedly taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unclear. Police have not yet released any additional information.

Authorities were investigating Friday morning, and the area was taped off.

