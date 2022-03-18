Police: Woman dies while rescuing friend who fell into Detroit River

Detroit police held a news briefing Friday morning to provide an update after three women, one deceased, were pulled from the Detroit River early Friday morning.

DETROIT – Police say that a woman died early Friday morning while rescuing another woman who fell into the Detroit River.

According to Detroit police, at about 3:45 a.m. on March 18, a woman fell into the Detroit River near Alfred Brush Ford Park, off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street. The woman went to stand up, and then slipped and fell into the river, officials said.

Two other women then jumped into the river to bring the first woman to safety, police said. The women successfully rescued the first woman who fell in.

One of the rescuers, however, did not survive, police said. That 20-year-old woman died during the rescue, though investigators have not said what exactly caused her death.

Previously: 3 women, 1 dead, pulled from Detroit River

Ad

The other women involved are 26 and 35 years old. The relationship between the three women is unknown at this time, but they are believed to be friends.

The conditions of the surviving two women have not been provided. The two were reportedly taken to the hospital Friday morning.

Officials said Friday that the investigation is still in its early stages, so not much detail was provided. There is no word on whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. Police did say that they are not aware of any criminal activity in connection with the incident.

No other details have been released at this time. You can watch DPD’s entire news briefing in the video player above.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Detroit police are investigating after three women were pulled from the Detroit River early Friday morning. One of the three women was found dead. The details surrounding what happened are currently unknown.

More: Local news