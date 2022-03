The scene of a March 21, 2022, fatal fire in Dryden Township.

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were killed Monday morning in a mobile home fire in Lapeer County, police said.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. Monday (March 21) at the Victoria Meadows mobile home community in Dryden Township, according to authorities.

Dryden Township police said four people have been pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No additional information has been revealed.

You can see aerial footage of the scene below.