Morning 4: Suspected gunman arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Pontiac girl; Pfizer recalls blood pressure meds

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So let’s get to the news.
Suspected gunman arrested, driver sought in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Pontiac girl
The suspected shooter who is accused of firing several shots at a Pontiac family in the driveway of their home, fatally striking a 7-year-old girl, has been arrested, officials said Thursday.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that a suspected gunman has been arrested in the March 18 fatal shooting of Ariah Jackson, who was just arriving home from school with her mother, sister and cousins. The 7-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head, and the girl’s mother was also injured in the shooting, which is said to be gang-related.
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medication due to increased cancer risk
Pfizer has issued a recall for a high blood pressure medication distributed under three different names due to an increased risk of cancer, according to the company.
Pfizer is voluntarily recalling Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets distributed by Pfizer as well as two authorized generics distributed by Greenstone (quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide) to the patient (consumer/user) level due to the presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, above the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level.
Michigan AG warns about most popular scams right now
It seems like scammers are after your money now more than ever. That’s why we’re teaming up with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to help keep you informed about the most popular scams happening right now.
US to expand Russia sanctions, accept 100K Ukraine refugees
The United States will expand its sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, targeting members of the country’s parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves, the White House announced Thursday.