Metro Detroit weather: Poorly timed showers with a cooldown coming

Scattered drizzle is still present on Storm Tracker 4 Radar this Thursday morning and that means many of our Metro Detroit highways and byways are still slippery in spots. Temperatures are in the mid 40s for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as we get going and that eliminates the threat for any ice or flurries mixing in like we saw up north yesterday. Take it easy as you hit the roads and a light raincoat if you’re walking although, we expect much less rain today compared to the last couple of days around here. The cloud cover will be persistent even while it’s not raining today and that will make it tough for us to warm up much. You’ll want that water resistant jacket that can serve also as a wind breaker.

Sunrise is at 7:30 a.m.

We expect some areas of drizzle through the morning drive and then we get into a mostly dry day. Again, the skies stay overcast with very few breaks for even a patchy blue sky. Highs will hit the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with a steady breeze SSW 8-18 gusting to 25mph at times which will produce the need for that wind breaker jacket as it feels more like the upper 30s to low 40s. More rain showers will move in ahead of a cold front in the late, late afternoon and/or evening. So yes, we have rain chances primarily during our morning and evening commutes. Great! Nothing crazy or severe and the National Weather Service will be assisting in our rescheduled statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. Remember, this is only a test. The moisture moving in late today is worth watching for a switch to snow later tonight, but most of us will deal with mainly rain showers later tonight mixing with a few flakes.

Sunset is at 7:50 p.m.

A light wintry mix to mostly rain overnight into early Friday, and then tomorrow will be a lot like today. Metro Detroit will have mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions limited rain showers but we will see some especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s with afternoon high temps in the mid to upper 40s and still breeze W 7-17mph. We will experience cooler conditions this weekend with a few morning rain and snow showers Saturday morning as temps dip down into the low 30s. Then some scattered, light rain which should end by early to mid afternoon.

Temps will only range from the low 30s to low 40s Saturday, and we will cool down to the low and mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning. Expect dry conditions Sunday but only partly sunny with highs stuck in the mid to upper 30s.

We’re still cool Monday with teens possible in the morning and then mid to upper 30s under sunny skies.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and we’re back in the low to mid 40s.

We should shoot into the 50s Wednesday but we will have some showers around.

