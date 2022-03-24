Tenants forced out of unsafe Oak Park apartment after wall caves in

esidents at an Oak Park apartment complex have been told they need to evacuate after a large crack appeared and an exterior wall has started caving in. The case right now is seeing if the complex’s corporate office can do something. “It sounded like a bomb,” said Candice Brooks. “It was very, very loud.”

Candice Brooks woke up to a loud boom around 1:30 am Wednesday (March 23) with her daughter running into her room.

“She’s like ‘mom, the wall’s caving in,’” said Brooks. “I’m glad it didn’t fall on her.”

Brooks called the emergency maintenance number at their apartment complex. They came out right away, and then she alerted the city of Oak Park, who sent a rental inspector out who determined that the apartments on that side of the building needed to evacuate at no cost to them.

As of Wednesday, that’s not happening as those residents were told that there are no units available.

“I’ve never experienced this a day in my life,” Brooks said. “This is such an inconvenience.”

Brooks says it has been a day of running around from the leasing office, which gave her flack from emailing their corporate office.

“I would have emailed Jesus if I could,” Brooks said. “He’s always on the mainline.”

Corporate, which is Beztak and Brooks said she’s received grief from her leasing office because of it.

“You shouldn’t worry about who I called,” Brooks said. “You should worry about trying to solve the problem.”

There was no one at the leasing office when we checked, and so far, an email to Beztak has not been immediately returned.

As far as what caused the crack, the city thinks a car probably hit the building.

Brooks said she heard a boom but no screeching of tires or anything else that would indicate a car.