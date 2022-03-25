Volunteers from Grosse Pointe Park church head to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Father Andrew Kowalczyk asked his Parishioners last week if they were interested in paying their own way to head to the border town of Przemysl in Poland. In Przemsyl is a Michaelite Convent and Seminary, which has been helping with the influx of Ukrainian refugees. They are swamped at the moment. Kowalczyk had so many volunteers within three days that a waitlist was formed.

GROSSE POINTE PARK – Father Andrew Kowalczyk asked his Parishioners last week if they were interested in paying their own way to head to the border town of Przemysl in Poland.

In Przemsyl is a Michaelite Convent and Seminary, which has been helping with the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

They are swamped at the moment.

Kowalczyk had so many volunteers within three days that a waitlist was formed.

“Parishioners said ‘father if we need to do toilets, we do toilets, if we need to do beds, we will do the beds if we need to cook a meal if we need to offer comfort, anything to give a little relief to those on the front line,’” Kowalczyk said.

None of them are afraid of the hard work ahead of them.

“How could you not have your heart be torn apart by what you see on TV,” said Parishioner John Schrage. “As father puts it, even though none of us speak the language, compassion is a universal language.”

Sue Buckley, a grandmother herself, wanted to help the children she saw walking across the border.

“For me to see those kids and just the look on their faces and everything is gone for them,” said Buckley.

The first 20 volunteers, along with father Kowalczyk, leave April 4 and will stay for 10 days.

The parish expects to do more mission trips to help, and while not everybody has the time or ability to go, you can donate on the parish website by clicking here.