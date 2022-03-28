Ex-Macomb County Boy Scout leader arraigned on sexual abuse charges: ‘These charges are only the beginning’

Michigan's BSA investigation tip line can be reached at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The first person to be charged in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation was arraigned Monday morning, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Mark Chapman, 51, was charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County. He faces eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Chapman was extradited to Michigan from New York. He was arraigned via Zoom from the Macomb County Jail.

“We appreciate our ongoing partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation,” Nessel said. “These charges are only the beginning. We ask anyone with information that could assist our BSA team to call our investigation tip line. We remain committed to securing justice for survivors of abuse.”

Chapman is accused of abusing two children. At the time of the abuse, Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.

Investigations are underway into a total of 5,000 claims sent from BSA national for review. A completed review of 550 claims has resulted in around 60 inquiries sent to MSP for further investigation, officials said. The claim review process is ongoing.

Chapman was denied bond on the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. His bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety for the second-degree charges. He is expected to appear for a probable cause conference on April 6. A preliminary examination is set for April 13.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America, call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously. If you need immediate help the Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.