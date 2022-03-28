Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County putting record donation to use

The donation was $5 million, the single-largest donation ever to Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County.

A Habitat for Humanity Home in Southfield that was completed a few months ago has a new homeowner, and the key ceremony will happen this spring. It’s a momentous occasion for the family, and comes on the heels of a major donation to the nonprofit.

The donation was $5 million, the single-largest donation ever to Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County.

“We are using this money for bigger vision,” said Ann Duke, director of philanthropy for Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County. “These dollars will enable us to look larger and to look at bigger solutions.”

The generous gift is courtesy of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

After divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott continues to give away her fortune.

She donated more than $435 million to Habitat for Humanity, with affiliates receiving the money specifically chosen by Scott’s team.

This time ..donating more than 435 million dollars to Habitat for Humanity.

Ad

“What I love about her philanthropy is that she’s choosing organizations that have local presence, boots on the the ground, and she’s giving dollars away unrestricted,” Duke said.

Supply chain issues are significantly increasing costs for the global nonprofit.

“We have a housing shortage across the U.S. and here in Oakland County,” Duke said. “The cost of building materials has skyrocketed, and you couple that with skilled labor shortage, that’s a major issue.”

Their next big project is creating affordable housing options in Pontiac.

“We’re excited to work with city government there, council, nonprofits,” Duke said. “There is a spirit of collaboration, it’s exciting, and it’s very hopeful for the residents there.”

The Genesee County Habitat for Humanity is the only other affiliate in Michigan that received funds from Scott’s donation.