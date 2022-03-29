Michigan partners with FCC to investigate robocalls, caller ID spoofing

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is teaming up with the FCC to investigate incidents of spoofing and robocalls.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between state and federal robocall investigators makes it easy for them to share details of robocall campaigns between agencies. More than 20 states have established working relationships with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau.

“Michigan residents have received more than a billion robocalls since 2018,” Nessel said. “My department’s partnership with the FCC means our state will benefit from the long reach of the commission’s resources and allow us to better protect residents from these intrusive calls.”

In August, the FCC proposed a $5.1 million fine against two people awaiting trial in Wayne County Circuit Court. They are accused of intimidating minority voters in Detroit and other cities through a robocall meant to suppress turnout in the Nov. 2020 election.

“The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal -- to protect consumers -- and with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it. I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.”

The Memorandum of Understanding helps facilitate relationships between investigators.

