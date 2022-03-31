Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman wins $482K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A Detroit woman described winning a $482,417 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery as a “huge relief.”

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the March 12 drawing to win the big prize: 02-10-11-17-21. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I have been playing the same set of numbers, which is made up of special dates, for a long time,” said the player. “When I logged in to my account and saw I’d won the jackpot, I called my mom in a panic. She thought something was wrong until I told her I’d won the Lottery. We were both in shock and couldn’t believe it!”

The 45-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

“Winning is an awesome feeling. It’s a huge relief and couldn’t have happened at a better time,” the player said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

