Your streaming guide for April 2022: What’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in April 2022:
Disney+
April 1, 2022
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Better Nate Than Ever - Premiere
April 6, 2022
- Moon Knight - Episode 2
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 8 “Home School”
April 8, 2022
- Chasing Mavericks
- Jordan Rides The Bus
- Silly Little Game
- Four Days In October
- Fernando Nation
April 13, 2022
- Scrat Tales - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Moon Knight - Episode 3
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 9 “Raging Bully”
April 20, 2022
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 1 Finale - Episode 10 “Old Towne Road”
- Moon Knight - Episode 4
April 22, 2022
- Polar Bear - Premiere
- Bear Witness - Premiere
- Explorer: The Last Tepui - Premiere
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return - Premiere
April 27, 2022
- Sketchbook - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Moon Knight - Episode 5
HBO Max
April 1, 2022
- 10, 1979
- Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
- Armed and Dangerous, 1986
- Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
- Battle Los Angeles, 2011
- Beetlejuice, 1988
- Bells Are Ringing, 1960
- Black Gold, 1947
- Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
- Boys’ Night Out, 1962
- Brewster McCloud, 1970
- Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
- Capote, 2005 (HBO)
- Captains Courageous, 1937
- Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
- Children of the Damned, 1964
- Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
- Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Erased, 2013 (HBO)
- Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
- Five Easy Pieces, 1970
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
- Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
- Graffiti Bridge, 1990
- Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
- Insidious, 2010
- Iron Eagle, 1986
- Iron Eagle II, 1988
- Kin, 2018 (HBO)
- Krull, 1983 (HBO)
- Larry Crowne, 2011
- Les Miserables, 1998
- Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
- Moon, 2009 (HBO)
- Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
- Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
- Odd Man Out, 1947
- On the Waterfront, 1954
- One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
- Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
- Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
- Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
- Red, 2010 (HBO)
- Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
- Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
- Salt, 2010
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
- Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
- Show Boat, 1936
- Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
- Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
- Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
- Special Agent, 1935
- Summer of ‘42, 1971
- Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
- Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
- The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
- The Big Chill, 1983
- The Big House, 1930
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
- The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
- The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
- The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
- The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
- The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
- The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
- The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
- The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
- The Last Detail, 1973
- The Last Dragon, 1985
- The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
- The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
- The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
- The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
- The Toy, 1982
- The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
- Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
- Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
- Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
- Vice Versa, 1988
- Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
- Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
- Winter Meeting, 1948
- Wrath Of The Titans, 2012
April 2, 2022
- Batwoman, Season 3
- Chad
April 4, 2022
- The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
April 5, 2022
- Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)
- Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)
April 7, 2022
- Close Enough, Max Original Season 3
- Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 8, 2022
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)
- Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)
- The Night House, 2021 (HBO)
- When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)
April 12, 2022
- Black Mass, 2015
April 14, 2022
- The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere
- The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
- Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 17, 2022
- The House, 2017
April 21, 2022
- Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere
- The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 22, 2022
- A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)
April 24, 2022
- Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 25, 2022
- We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 27, 2022
- The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)
April 28, 2022
- Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere
- DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Lamput, Season 1-3
- Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere
- The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere
April 29, 2022
- Snowpiercer, Season 3
April 30, 2022
- The Blair Witch Project, 1999
- House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
- The Devil’s Rejects, 2005
Hulu
April 1, 2022
- Love Me: Complete Season 1
- All Inclusive (2008)
- Antz (1998)
- Armored (2009)
- Austenland (2013)
- Battleship (2012) 20th Anniversary
- Blind Date (1987) 35th Anniversary
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Boys on the Side (1995)
- Brigsby Bear (2017)
- Casper (1995)
- Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)
- Cheech and Chong’s Get Out Of My Room (1984)
- Conspiracy Theory (1997) 25th Anniversary
- Copycat (1995)
- Crank (2006)
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Definitely, Maybe (2008)
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
- The Five-Year Engagement (2012) 10th Anniversary
- Fly Away Home (1996)
- Get Him To The Greek (2010)
- Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)
- Hanna (2011)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) 15th Anniversary
- In The Army Now (1994)
- Insomnium (2017)
- Instructions Not Included (2013)
- The International (2009)
- John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
- Just My Luck (2006)
- Knowing (2009)
- Kusama: Infinity (2018)
- Ladrones (2015)
- Look Who’s Talking (1989)
- Looper (2012) 10th Anniversary
- Love Actually (2003)
- Made in America (1993)
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- Night Raiders (2021)
- Open Range (2003)
- Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
- Phantom (2013)
- Postcards From The Edge (1990)
- The Power of One (1992) 30th Anniversary
- Practical Magic (1998)
- Radio (2003)
- Ramona and Beezus (2010)
- Runaway Jury (2003)
- The Runaways (2010)
- Scooby-Doo (2002) 20th Anniversary
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- The Siege (1998)
- Single White Female (1992)
- Snakehead (2021)
- Stay (2005)
- The Tailor of Panama (2001)
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- Think Like A Man (2012)
- Three Fugitives (1989)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
- Vertical Limit (2000)
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
- Watchmen (2009)
- Wolf (1994)
April 3, 2022
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
April 4, 2022
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
April 5, 2022
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
- Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)
April 6, 2022
- The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2
April 7, 2022
- The Dropout: Limited Series Finale
- Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Agnes (2021)
April 8, 2022
- Woke: Complete Season 2
- Let The Right One In (2018)
April 9, 2022
- American Sicario (2022)
April 10, 2022
- The Hating Game (2021)
April 11, 2022
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11
April 13, 2022
- The Family Law: Complete Season 1
- To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere
April 14, 2022
- The Kardashians: Series Premiere
April 15, 2022
- Black Death (2010)
- Compliance (2012)
- Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)
April 20, 2022
- Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere
April 21, 2022
- Captive Audience (2022)
April 23, 2022
- In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
April 27, 2022
- Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere
April 28, 2022
- Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere
April 29, 2022
- Crush (2022)
- Permanent (2017)
Netflix
April 1, 2022
- Trivia Quest
- The Bubble
- Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- The Rental
- Shrek Forever After
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Blade: Trinity
- The Blind Side
- Captain Nova
- Argo
- Bakugan: Evolutions
- Cocomelon (Season 5)
- Heartland (Season 14)
- The Last Bus
- Forever Out of My League
- Beyblade Burst Surge
- Battle Freestyle
April 4, 2022
- Better Call Saul (Season 5)
- Metal Lords
April 6, 2022
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
April 7, 2022
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
- Return to Space
- Queen of the South
- Deck the Halls
April 8, 2022
- Barbie It Takes Two
- Elite
- Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
- Dirty Lines
- Dancing on Glass
April 9, 2022
- Our Blues (New episode)
April 10, 2022
- The Call
April 12, 2022
- Hard Cell
- Married at First Sight (Season 10)
April 13, 2022
- Our Great National Parks
- Smother-in-Law
April 15, 2022
- Choose or Die
- Anatomy of a Scandal
- One Piece Film Z
- LEGO City
- Heirs to the Land
April 16, 2022
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Man of God
April 19, 2022
- White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch
- Battle Kitty
April 20, 2022
- Russian Doll (Season 2)
- Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
- The Marked Heart
- The Turning Point
April 22, 2022
- Heartstopper
- Selling Sunset (Season 5)
- Along for the Ride
