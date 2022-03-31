Your streaming guide for April 2022: What’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

47º

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in April 2022:

Disney+

April 1, 2022

  • Herbie: Fully Loaded
  • Better Nate Than Ever - Premiere

April 6, 2022

  • Moon Knight - Episode 2
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 8 “Home School”

April 8, 2022

  • Chasing Mavericks
  • Jordan Rides The Bus
  • Silly Little Game
  • Four Days In October
  • Fernando Nation

April 13, 2022

  • Scrat Tales - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • Moon Knight - Episode 3
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 9 “Raging Bully”

April 20, 2022

  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 1 Finale - Episode 10 “Old Towne Road”
  • Moon Knight - Episode 4

April 22, 2022

  • Polar Bear - Premiere
  • Bear Witness - Premiere
  • Explorer: The Last Tepui - Premiere
  • The Biggest Little Farm: The Return - Premiere

April 27, 2022

  • Sketchbook - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • Moon Knight - Episode 5

HBO Max

April 1, 2022

  • 10, 1979
  • Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
  • Armed and Dangerous, 1986
  • Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
  • Battle Los Angeles, 2011
  • Beetlejuice, 1988
  • Bells Are Ringing, 1960
  • Black Gold, 1947
  • Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
  • Boys’ Night Out, 1962
  • Brewster McCloud, 1970
  • Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
  • Capote, 2005 (HBO)
  • Captains Courageous, 1937
  • Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
  • Children of the Damned, 1964
  • Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
  • Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • Erased, 2013 (HBO)
  • Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
  • Five Easy Pieces, 1970
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
  • Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
  • Graffiti Bridge, 1990
  • Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
  • Insidious, 2010
  • Iron Eagle, 1986
  • Iron Eagle II, 1988
  • Kin, 2018 (HBO)
  • Krull, 1983 (HBO)
  • Larry Crowne, 2011
  • Les Miserables, 1998
  • Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
  • Moon, 2009 (HBO)
  • Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
  • Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
  • Odd Man Out, 1947
  • On the Waterfront, 1954
  • One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
  • Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
  • Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
  • Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
  • Red, 2010 (HBO)
  • Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
  • Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
  • Salt, 2010
  • Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
  • Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
  • Show Boat, 1936
  • Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
  • Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
  • Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
  • Special Agent, 1935
  • Summer of ‘42, 1971
  • Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
  • Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
  • The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
  • The Big Chill, 1983
  • The Big House, 1930
  • The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
  • The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
  • The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
  • The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
  • The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Last Detail, 1973
  • The Last Dragon, 1985
  • The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
  • The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
  • The Toy, 1982
  • The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
  • Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
  • Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
  • Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
  • Vice Versa, 1988
  • Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
  • Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
  • William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
  • Winter Meeting, 1948
  • Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

April 2, 2022

  • Batwoman, Season 3
  • Chad

April 4, 2022

  • The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

April 5, 2022

  • Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)
  • Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

April 7, 2022

  • Close Enough, Max Original Season 3
  • Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 8, 2022

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
  • Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)
  • Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)
  • The Night House, 2021 (HBO)
  • When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)

April 12, 2022

  • Black Mass, 2015

April 14, 2022

  • The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
  • Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 17, 2022

  • The House, 2017

April 21, 2022

  • Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere
  • The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 22, 2022

  • A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
  • Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)

April 24, 2022

  • Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
  • The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 25, 2022

  • We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 27, 2022

  • The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)

April 28, 2022

  • Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere
  • DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Lamput, Season 1-3
  • Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere
  • The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere

April 29, 2022

  • Snowpiercer, Season 3

April 30, 2022

  • The Blair Witch Project, 1999
  • House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
  • The Devil’s Rejects, 2005

Read: Streaming guide: What’s new on Hulu in April 2022 -- and what’s leaving

Hulu

April 1, 2022

  • Love Me: Complete Season 1
  • All Inclusive (2008)
  • Antz (1998)
  • Armored (2009)
  • Austenland (2013)
  • Battleship (2012) 20th Anniversary
  • Blind Date (1987) 35th Anniversary
  • Blue Streak (1999)
  • Boys on the Side (1995)
  • Brigsby Bear (2017)
  • Casper (1995)
  • Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)
  • Cheech and Chong’s Get Out Of My Room (1984)
  • Conspiracy Theory (1997) 25th Anniversary
  • Copycat (1995)
  • Crank (2006)
  • Death at a Funeral (2010)
  • Definitely, Maybe (2008)
  • The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
  • Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
  • The Five-Year Engagement (2012) 10th Anniversary
  • Fly Away Home (1996)
  • Get Him To The Greek (2010)
  • Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)
  • Hanna (2011)
  • Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) 15th Anniversary
  • In The Army Now (1994)
  • Insomnium (2017)
  • Instructions Not Included (2013)
  • The International (2009)
  • John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
  • Just My Luck (2006)
  • Knowing (2009)
  • Kusama: Infinity (2018)
  • Ladrones (2015)
  • Look Who’s Talking (1989)
  • Looper (2012) 10th Anniversary
  • Love Actually (2003)
  • Made in America (1993)
  • Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
  • National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
  • The Negotiator (1998)
  • Night Raiders (2021)
  • Open Range (2003)
  • Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
  • Phantom (2013)
  • Postcards From The Edge (1990)
  • The Power of One (1992) 30th Anniversary
  • Practical Magic (1998)
  • Radio (2003)
  • Ramona and Beezus (2010)
  • Runaway Jury (2003)
  • The Runaways (2010)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002) 20th Anniversary
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • Shrek 2 (2004)
  • The Siege (1998)
  • Single White Female (1992)
  • Snakehead (2021)
  • Stay (2005)
  • The Tailor of Panama (2001)
  • That’s My Boy (2012)
  • Think Like A Man (2012)
  • Three Fugitives (1989)
  • Twilight (2008)
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
  • Vertical Limit (2000)
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
  • Watchmen (2009)
  • Wolf (1994)

April 3, 2022

  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

April 4, 2022

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5, 2022

  • The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
  • Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)

April 6, 2022

  • The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

April 7, 2022

  • The Dropout: Limited Series Finale
  • Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Agnes (2021)

April 8, 2022

  • Woke: Complete Season 2
  • Let The Right One In (2018)

April 9, 2022

  • American Sicario (2022)

April 10, 2022

  • The Hating Game (2021)

April 11, 2022

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

April 13, 2022

  • The Family Law: Complete Season 1
  • To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere

April 14, 2022

  • The Kardashians: Series Premiere

April 15, 2022

  • Black Death (2010)
  • Compliance (2012)
  • Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

April 20, 2022

  • Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

April 21, 2022

  • Captive Audience (2022)

April 23, 2022

  • In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

April 27, 2022

  • Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

April 28, 2022

  • Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

April 29, 2022

  • Crush (2022)
  • Permanent (2017)

Read: Netflix to crack down on password sharing -- would it affect you?

Netflix

April 1, 2022

  • Trivia Quest
  • The Bubble
  • Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)
  • Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
  • The Rental
  • Shrek Forever After
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • Blade: Trinity
  • The Blind Side
  • Captain Nova
  • Argo
  • Bakugan: Evolutions
  • Cocomelon (Season 5)
  • Heartland (Season 14)
  • The Last Bus
  • Forever Out of My League
  • Beyblade Burst Surge
  • Battle Freestyle

April 4, 2022

  • Better Call Saul (Season 5)
  • Metal Lords

April 6, 2022

  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
  • Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

April 7, 2022

  • Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
  • Return to Space
  • Queen of the South
  • Deck the Halls

April 8, 2022

  • Barbie It Takes Two
  • Elite
  • Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)
  • Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
  • Dirty Lines
  • Dancing on Glass

April 9, 2022

  • Our Blues (New episode)

April 10, 2022

  • The Call

April 12, 2022

  • Hard Cell
  • Married at First Sight (Season 10)

April 13, 2022

  • Our Great National Parks
  • Smother-in-Law

April 15, 2022

  • Choose or Die
  • Anatomy of a Scandal
  • One Piece Film Z
  • LEGO City
  • Heirs to the Land

April 16, 2022

  • Ouija: Origin of Evil
  • Man of God

April 19, 2022

  • White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch
  • Battle Kitty

April 20, 2022

  • Russian Doll (Season 2)
  • Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
  • The Marked Heart
  • The Turning Point

April 22, 2022

  • Heartstopper
  • Selling Sunset (Season 5)
  • Along for the Ride

