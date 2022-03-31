Your streaming guide for April 2022: What’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in April 2022:

Disney+

April 1, 2022

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever - Premiere

April 6, 2022

Moon Knight - Episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 8 “Home School”

April 8, 2022

Chasing Mavericks

Jordan Rides The Bus

Silly Little Game

Four Days In October

Fernando Nation

April 13, 2022

Scrat Tales - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight - Episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 9 “Raging Bully”

April 20, 2022

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 1 Finale - Episode 10 “Old Towne Road”

Moon Knight - Episode 4

April 22, 2022

Polar Bear - Premiere

Bear Witness - Premiere

Explorer: The Last Tepui - Premiere

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return - Premiere

April 27, 2022

Sketchbook - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight - Episode 5

HBO Max

April 1, 2022

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of ‘42, 1971

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

April 2, 2022

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

April 4, 2022

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

April 5, 2022

Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

April 7, 2022

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 8, 2022

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)

Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)

The Night House, 2021 (HBO)

When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)

April 12, 2022

Black Mass, 2015

April 14, 2022

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 17, 2022

The House, 2017

April 21, 2022

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 22, 2022

A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)

April 24, 2022

Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 25, 2022

We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 27, 2022

The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)

April 28, 2022

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere

April 29, 2022

Snowpiercer, Season 3

April 30, 2022

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

The Devil’s Rejects, 2005

Hulu

April 1, 2022

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012) 20th Anniversary

Blind Date (1987) 35th Anniversary

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech and Chong’s Get Out Of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997) 25th Anniversary

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012) 10th Anniversary

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him To The Greek (2010)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) 15th Anniversary

In The Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012) 10th Anniversary

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From The Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992) 30th Anniversary

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-Doo (2002) 20th Anniversary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

April 3, 2022

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

April 4, 2022

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5, 2022

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)

April 6, 2022

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

April 7, 2022

The Dropout: Limited Series Finale

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Agnes (2021)

April 8, 2022

Woke: Complete Season 2

Let The Right One In (2018)

April 9, 2022

American Sicario (2022)

April 10, 2022

The Hating Game (2021)

April 11, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

April 13, 2022

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere

April 14, 2022

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

April 15, 2022

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

April 20, 2022

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

April 21, 2022

Captive Audience (2022)

April 23, 2022

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

April 27, 2022

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

April 28, 2022

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

April 29, 2022

Crush (2022)

Permanent (2017)

Netflix

April 1, 2022

Trivia Quest

The Bubble

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

The Rental

Shrek Forever After

How to Train Your Dragon

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Captain Nova

Argo

Bakugan: Evolutions

Cocomelon (Season 5)

Heartland (Season 14)

The Last Bus

Forever Out of My League

Beyblade Burst Surge

Battle Freestyle

April 4, 2022

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Metal Lords

April 6, 2022

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

April 7, 2022

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

Return to Space

Queen of the South

Deck the Halls

April 8, 2022

Barbie It Takes Two

Elite

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Dirty Lines

Dancing on Glass

April 9, 2022

Our Blues (New episode)

April 10, 2022

The Call

April 12, 2022

Hard Cell

Married at First Sight (Season 10)

April 13, 2022

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

April 15, 2022

Choose or Die

Anatomy of a Scandal

One Piece Film Z

LEGO City

Heirs to the Land

April 16, 2022

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Man of God

April 19, 2022

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch

Battle Kitty

April 20, 2022

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

The Marked Heart

The Turning Point

April 22, 2022

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset (Season 5)

Along for the Ride

