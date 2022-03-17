Netflix to crack down on password sharing -- would it affect you?

If you’re sharing your Netflix password with people who don’t live with you, you may soon be asked to pay more money for your subscription.

The streaming giant is planning to crack down on password sharing. Netflix reportedly plans to charge people more money in order for them to share passwords with users outside their households.

Under the new plan, users would be charged around $2-$3 to add up to two profiles on their account. The company will first test the plan in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, officials say.

