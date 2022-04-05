Michigan police launch one-day distracted driving crackdown on April 7

Michigan State Police and local police departments across the state are participating in a one-day crackdown on distracted driving.

In support of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, law enforcement agencies in several Michigan communities will be participating in a 4-hour distracted driving enforcement and awareness initiative.

“Connect to Disconnect” (C2D) will take place on April 7, 2022, as part of the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” media campaign, which reminds drivers about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving and runs from April 7-11.

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, there were 14,236 motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver during 2020 in Michigan, and 48 of those crashes resulted in a fatality. The most common crash type for distracted driving crashes in 2020 was rear end, which accounted for 44.7 percent of distracted driving crashes.

Ad

“We’re hoping this enforcement period will help reduce the ever-increasing number of crashes involving distracted drivers,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “At the same time, we will send a reminder that texting while driving in Michigan is illegal, dangerous and deadly.”

Michigan law prohibits reading, manually typing or sending a text message while driving. Exceptions include reporting crashes, crimes or other emergencies. The fine for a first offense is $100. The fine doubles to $200 for subsequent offenses.

Participating law enforcement agencies include: