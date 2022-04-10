Metro Detroit man dies in accidental shooting at Texas university

HOUSTON – A Metro Detroit man has died in Texas in what police are calling an accidental shooting near a university he was attending.

Metro Detroit native Derrico Moore was reportedly accidentally shot on Thursday night at an apartment complex near Texas Southern University, where he was studying.

“Our victim, along with two other males that were inside the upstairs apartment ... one of the young men had a pistol he wanted to show,” said Lt. R. Willkens of the Houston Police Department. “(He) pulled it out and supposedly thought it was unloaded. Evidently, it was not. It accidentally went off, shot the friend in the side.”

Investigators said friends called 911 and tried to render aid, loading him into a car to go to a hospital as paramedics arrived. Paramedics did take Moore to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Moore was a talented trumpet player. He played in the Oak Park High School marching band before playing in TSU’s marching band, the Ocean of Soul. Moore also played with Big Sean during the Detroit Lions’ halftime show for the Thanksgiving game last year.

TSU marching band director, Brian Simmons, posted a tribute on Facebook.

“The Texas Southern University Marching Band mourns the loss of our fallen member, Mr. Derrico Moore. Derrico was a calm and cool natured young brother from Detroit, MI. His goals and career always meant the most to him. He had a vision for his life and understood the important role school played in that vision. He loved to talk about shoes, sports, and play his trumpet. Rico was well respected and loved among his peers. Please join us in keeping the family of this brother in your prayers. We love you Rico.” Brian Simmons

Texas Southern University also released a statement.

“The Texas Southern University family is saddened by an accidental shooting in campus housing overnight. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim whose life was lost. The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. This was an isolated and accidental incident. “All Tiger lives are precious. We are launching a campaign to educate our students and the community about gun safety and awareness. Counselors are available to help students who have been affected by the incident and those who need additional support. Students may contact the University Counseling Center at 713-313-7804. Faculty and Staff members can receive support through the University’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by contacting Human Resources at 713-313-7521.”

