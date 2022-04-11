Man found dead at Hamtramck Recycling Center, police say

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found dead over the weekend at the Hamtramck Recycling Center, police said.

Officials were called to the scene on Hamtramck Drive around 12:20 p.m. Saturday (April 9), they said.

The man appears to be between 45 and 60 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds, according to authorities. He was wearing a black and red jacket and matching pants, officials said.

Police didn’t find any obvious signs of what caused his death. He has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5281.