What can be done to improve public transit in Metro Detroit?

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

With gas prices high, people are looking for other ways to get around town.

With the high cost of gas -- and even to buy a new or used car -- getting around has become more expensive. So what about public transit?

In Metro Detroit, between SMART Bus and DDOT bus routes, there are 95 stops, not to mention the 132 stops that can get you from Windsor to Ann Arbor.

So why aren’t more people using public transportation -- and what can we do to make it better? Local 4′s Grant Hermes reports -- watch his full video report in the player above.

