Monroe County deputy saves himself with Narcan after accidentally inhaling substance

MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe County deputy saved himself with Narcan after he accidentally breathed in a substance while searching an inmate’s property, officials said.

A 36-year-old man was booked into the Monroe County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Saturday (April 9) on vehicle theft charges, according to authorities.

During the booking process, a correctional officer performed a search of the man’s personal property. During that search, a white, powdery substance was released into the air, police said.

The officer accidentally inhaled the substance. He started to feel numbness in his lower extremities and noticed a metallic taste in his mouth, according to officials. His vitals were elevated, they said.

The officer administered himself 4 mg of Narcan and was taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital for treatment, according to police. He was released the same day and returned to work, officials said.

The remaining substance was collected and sent to a lab for testing. If tests confirm the substance is narcotic, additional charges could be sought against the 36-year-old.