Live stream: Detroit hosts party to celebrate securing 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Sports Commission is hosting a free, festive football-themed community event for fans of all ages on Thursday, April 14, at Campus Martius Park.

DETROIT – The 2024 NFL Draft may be two years away, but the city of Detroit is celebrating early, after being chosen to host the huge sporting event.

On Thursday afternoon, the city is holding a party downtown at Campus Martius Park to celebrate the draft coming to Detroit in 2024. Securing the 2024 event is a big get for Detroit, as it is expected to draw significant crowds and money to the city.

You can watch a live stream of the event at the top of this page.

To celebrate, the Detroit Sports Commission is holding a free football-themed party, which will include activities, tailgate games, food trucks and photo opportunities with Detroit Lions legends, officials said. Attendees will hear from the Detroit Lions owner, NFL members, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and more.

Officials are also expected to unveil an interactive NFL Draft display for 2024. The Lions’ DJ, drumline, cheerleaders and mascot will be present at the park, too.

Guests of all ages are welcome.

