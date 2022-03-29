Inside look: Early plans for the 2024 NFL Draft

We’ll talk about how this all came about, but we want you to first imagine from high above what Campus Martius will look like with a vast stage covering it, and down Woodward Avenue to Hart Plaza, imagine that filled with people. Now imagine down the Cadillac Square Corridor and imagine all of that filled with people all listening to every player’s name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. “It’s going to take up the footprint of Campus Martius in a massive way,” said former Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis.

DETROIT – We’ll talk about how this all came about, but we want you to first imagine from high above what Campus Martius will look like with a vast stage covering it, and down Woodward Avenue to Hart Plaza, imagine that filled with people.

Now imagine down the Cadillac Square Corridor and imagine all of that filled with people all listening to every player’s name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“It’s going to take up the footprint of Campus Martius in a massive way,” said former Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis.

Hollis now chairs the Detroit Sports Commission. He knows a thing or two about creating and attracting significant events.

“One thing I’ve always said, any event I’ve done had to have a cause,” Hollis said. “So the aircraft carrier game had a cause, the Basketbowl at Ford Field had a cause for the city of Detroit when they needed it. Once again, this is an event for the city of Detroit that is needed for so many reasons. It’s momentum, it’s pride, and it’s hope for the city.”

“We’ve been a bridesmaid a couple of times now,” said Claude Molinari of Visit Detroit.

Molinari was overjoyed when he got the news of the selection this week.

And why not?

When Nashville hosted, it meant a $200 million revenue injection into the local economy.

“We expect that we’re going to be on par with other NFL events, which are extremely profitable for the locations, the regions, our restaurants, our hotels, our attractions should see incredible benefit from an attraction like this,” Molinari said.

Hosting the NFL Draft could also create momentum for landing future events.

“When you get those kinds of events, all it does is perpetuate a love for the city from people that don’t live here and a pride of the city from the people that do,” Hollis said.