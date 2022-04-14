Downriver woman says she was struck with frozen Orbeez water pellets: Police say dangerous TickTock challenge is to blame

We have a neighborhood crime alert from downriver. Police say a dangerous TikTok challenge is now hitting close to home. It involves Orbeez; they're small gel pellets shot out of guns like the one seen in the video player above. Now a Southgate woman says she was hit while she waited for ice cream.

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A dangerous TikTok challenge is now hitting close to home. It involves Orbeez, which are small gel water pellets being shot out of guns seen in the video player above.

A Downriver woman says she was hit by one while she waited for ice cream with a friend at a walk-up Dairy Queen in Southgate on Eureka Road. Southgate police believe it is connected to the “Orbeeze Challenge.”

The incident happened April 7, around 8:15 p.m. Devin Paquette, who co-owns the Dairy Queen, said it was a busy night, so she missed it but later saw a Facebook post from the woman who was hit.

Paquette reached out to the woman and went back to look at their surveillance cameras.

“We saw the car pull up,” said Paquette. “They got stuck at the light. When the light went green, we see two flashes in the camera and the camera that sits on this side and flew by and then girls turn around, and their mouths are hanging open.”

To hear the situation could be linked to a TikTok challenge is a concern for Paquette.

“It’s a prank, but it’s not a fun one, not for a walk-up Dairy Queen,” Paquette said. “The downside is someone can get hurt in that process. We have little kids that come up here with their parents, kids that walk up here from the community; we just want everybody to be safe.”

If you have information on the incident, call the Southgate Police Department at 734-258-3060.