Junior League of Detroit announces location for 2022 Designers’ Show House

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – The Junior League of Detroit has announced a new location for this year’s Designer’s Show House. The house hosting the 24th Designers’ Show House is located at 205 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Farms. In a press release, the JLD President Kimberly Burke wrote that the organization is proud to carry on this longstanding tradition as its primary fundraiser.

“It is always an honor to showcase an amazing home in what has become a highly anticipated community event. This year’s beautiful home also will give designers an opportunity to showcase the versatility and beauty of a truly magnificent setting,” said Show House co-chair Dianne Bostic Robinson.

The organization’s press release states that the new location is a 5,985-square-foot home overlooking Lake St. Clair. There are five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and was built in 1988.

According to the Junior League of Detroit’s website, the Designers’ Show House has been the largest fundraiser for the organization since 1976. The organization has raised over $4.5 million to support community projects in Metro Detroit.

Click here for more information on the Junior League of Detroit’s Designers’ Show House fundraiser.