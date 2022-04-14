56º

Oxford High School students, parents call for review of school safety plan

Change 4 Oxford hosts discussion about safety

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

OXFORD, Mich. – Parents and students within the Oxford High School community are calling for an independent expert review of the school’s current student safety plan.

The group Change 4 Oxford is asking for a determination of whether it was and is being properly followed. They are also calling for a new transparent process that uses student input to create an updated school safety plan for the 2022-2023 school year.

This comes after shooting on Nov. 30, 2021 that left four students dead and seven people were injured, including a teacher. A 15-year-old student and his parents are facing several charges in connection with the shooting.

Parents and students are seeking the following actions from the school board:

  1. Immediately hire a new independent school safety expert, such as the University of Michigan’s National Center for School Safety, to review Oxford’s student safety procedures and how they were followed in 2021, and to make recommendations for the next school year. Parents and students must be included in this decision.
  2. Immediately start a PUBLIC and TRANSPARENT update of Oxford’s school safety plans in which parents and students can offer input. Changes, which include more consistent access to mental health services, are necessary to restore a sense of safety next year that ends learning loss and allows students to resume their education.
  3. Implement an updated school safety plan PRIOR to the start of the 2022-2023 school year which can bring real #change4oxford while serving as a guide for all other schools.

