Oxford High School students, parents call for review of school safety plan

OXFORD, Mich. – Parents and students within the Oxford High School community are calling for an independent expert review of the school’s current student safety plan.

The group Change 4 Oxford is asking for a determination of whether it was and is being properly followed. They are also calling for a new transparent process that uses student input to create an updated school safety plan for the 2022-2023 school year.

This comes after shooting on Nov. 30, 2021 that left four students dead and seven people were injured, including a teacher. A 15-year-old student and his parents are facing several charges in connection with the shooting.

“Oxford has failed the student body in keeping us safe. Everyday I pray that whatever conversation I have with my friends or anyone else isn’t my last with them or the last one I ever have. Everyday I pray that I won’t die on the high school floor because of the lack of caring that they have shown. I hate waking up certain days cause of the anxiety and stress, the lack of safety and the thought of that gets me sometimes in class and I can’t focus. I don’t care about school most of the time because I’m concerned for me and the students’ and teachers’ safety and lives. Even something as simple as closing a door too loud or a kid running to class can set me off for the rest of the day. The school acts like It never happened and they do this by not adding the bare minimum of what would make students feel safe.” Oxford Student Griffen Jones

Read: Suspected Oxford High School shooter denied transfer to Children’s Village, will remain in jail

Ad

Click here to view a recording of the discussion.

Parents and students are seeking the following actions from the school board:

Immediately hire a new independent school safety expert, such as the University of Michigan’s National Center for School Safety, to review Oxford’s student safety procedures and how they were followed in 2021, and to make recommendations for the next school year. Parents and students must be included in this decision. Immediately start a PUBLIC and TRANSPARENT update of Oxford’s school safety plans in which parents and students can offer input. Changes, which include more consistent access to mental health services, are necessary to restore a sense of safety next year that ends learning loss and allows students to resume their education. Implement an updated school safety plan PRIOR to the start of the 2022-2023 school year which can bring real #change4oxford while serving as a guide for all other schools.

Read: More Oxford High School news coverage

“We are here for the four families that have lost. The additional families that have been injured and hurt. And all of the children of Oxford. We are here to speak for our children in this community. Too many Oxford students are struggling with learning due to continued worries about safety procedures in Oxford schools, leading to learning loss and unaddressed mental health issues. Our children are smuggling to find help. Notices of investigations of new threats and rumors are devoid of details on process or findings. No one knows if Oxford’s safety procedures are proper and what updates are required so that day can never happen again for us as well as other schools across the country. Things must change before the new year. Oxford’s experience must be a catalyst for change for all other schools in the nation.” Oxford Parent Mike Aldred

“It has been 5 months since our community suffered this horrific tragedy. To date, we are still looking not only for answers, as to what was lacking in our schools safety policies, but an amended plan for moving forward, so we can be pro-active in the safety and well being of both students and staff. These kids need our help. They need to feel we really hear them and value their input. Daily, these students need to be picked up from school because they do not feel safe. Daily, there are medical issues, as well as many students who don’t feel comfortable using restrooms or even eat lunch in a cafeteria. All of these issues prevent learning from occurring, as students can not focus, when they’re constantly worried for their safety. It has been made clear by the county prosecutor that there is no conflict of interest in conducting a transparent review of Oxford Schools current safety policy. It is imperative that the Oxford School Board give us the independent transparent review, that they promised to us immediately, as well as an updated school safety plan and code of conduct prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Students need hope that next school year can be productive, but that will not happen, unless the Oxford School Board immediately starts a public process to review and update Oxford Schools’ safety procedure.” Oxford Parent Jeff Jones