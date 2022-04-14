Royal Oak dry cleaners robbery suspect arraigned Wednesday, officials say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Royal Oak Police Department has announced that 55-year-old Detroit resident Kenneth Eric Person was charged Wednesday for allegedly robbing two dry cleaners.

Person was arraigned on two counts of armed robbery that could give him up to life in prison.

According to Royal Oak police, the suspect tried to commit armed robberies on April 1 and April 5 at two different dry cleaners in Royal Oak. Police say the suspect was taken into custody April 6 after being found in his vehicle in Lincoln Park.

“I want to recognize the outstanding teamwork and cooperation between Royal Oak investigators and those from the Allen Park, Southgate, and Wyandotte police departments. Through their collaborative efforts, this dangerous suspect was quickly identified and arrested,” Royal Oak police Chief Michael Moore stated in a press release.