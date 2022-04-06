Man tries to commit robbery at Royal Oak dry cleaners, doesn’t get anything, is now hunted by police

A person suspected in two Royal Oak armed robbery incidents in April 2022.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Officials said a man tried to commit an armed robbery at a Royal Oak dry cleaners but didn’t get away with any property, and now he’s being hunted by police.

The incident happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday (April 5) at Sylvia’s Dry Cleaners on East 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak, police said.

An employee called 911 and said a man entered the dry cleaners and implied he had a weapon. The man demanded money, but he didn’t obtain any property, according to authorities.

He fled from the store on foot, running east on 11 Mile Road, officials said. Royal Oak K-9 units tracked him to a nearby parking lot, where officers believe the man got into a vehicle and drove off.

Police describe the man as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark knit hat, a brown zipped-up hooded sweatshirt and a black surgical face mask.

Authorities believe the same man is connected to the April 1 armed robbery at Martinizing Dry Cleaners on South Main Street.

No injuries were reported in either incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.