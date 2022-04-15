Family of Hana St. Juliana files lawsuit against oxford schools

A new civil suit against Oxford Schools and some administrators was filed in federal court Thursday (April 14) on behalf of the family of Hana St. Juliana, the 14-year-old who was killed the day of the Oxford High School shooting. In the 52-page filing, family attorney Michael Pitt argues that the district knew the shooter was suicidal and possibly homicidal and released him back to class anyway.

DETROIT – A new civil suit against Oxford Schools and some administrators was filed in federal court Thursday (April 14) on behalf of the family of Hana St. Juliana, the 14-year-old who was killed the day of the Oxford High School shooting.

In the 52-page filing, family Attorney Michael Pitt argues that the district knew the shooter was suicidal and possibly homicidal and released him back to class anyway.

It also contends the district claiming that its policy and practice of returning students to class unless there is a disciplinary issue and that the accused shooter did not meet that criteria are an attempt to cover up its culpability.

“Were still looking not only for answers as to what was lacking in our school safety policies but an amended plan for moving forward so we can be proactive in the safety and wellbeing of both students and staff,” said parent Jeff Jones.

Ad

Read: Students and parents push for better safety plan at Oxford High School

The suit alleges the district’s actions escalated the accused shooter’s behavior.

It is the latest in a series of suits brought against the school district by parents.

“We already have to go back and relive our worst nightmare every day,” said Oxford High School student Griffen Jones, the son of Jeff Jones. “No one’s voice is being heard.”

There was no comment from Oxford Community School’s, but as far as the lawsuit goes, it is the latest in a series of lawsuits against the district, but it is the first one to allege a cover-up to avoid culpability.