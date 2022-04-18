Domino’s looking to hire about 200 team members across Metro Detroit

Domino’s has announced it is looking for 175 delivery drivers and 25 assistant and general managers throughout Metro Detroit. The company is hoping to help people looking for a job get back into the workforce.

“We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity to build a career with a great company. Many people do not know this, but more than 95% of Domino’s franchise owners started as delivery drivers or pizza makers,” said Domino’s Michigan Director of Corporate Operations, Esteban Hernandez. “There’s tremendous opportunity to work your way up the ladder. There is also strong tip earning potential for delivery drivers, not to mention flexible shift scheduling -- making it easy to balance your life outside of work.”

The Michigan-based pizza chain offers contactless delivery, carryout and curbside pick-up. The company states they have more than 18,500 stores in over 90 markets.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and the Detroit metropolitan area is no different,” said Hernandez. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Click here if you’re interested in applying for a position with Domino’s.