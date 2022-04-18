Former employee shoots Riverview business owner in parking lot, police say

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – An ex-employee of a Riverview business shot the owner, his former boss, in a parking lot before fleeing on his bicycle, officials said.

Riverview police officers were called at 6:09 p.m. April 14 to a business in the 11000 block of Longsdorf Avenue on reports of a shooting, they said.

Former employee shoots business owner

When they arrived, police learned that Nathan Scott Bottrell, 32, of Riverview, had gone to the business and shot the owner in the parking lot, according to authorities.

Employees told police that Bottrell used to work for the business. They said he fled on a bicycle before officers arrived.

The incident sparked a brief lockdown at the Riverview school bus garage, which is across the street from the shooting scene. A bus driver told school officials what was happening, and that led to a lockdown at Riverview Community High School and Memorial Elementary School, police said.

The business owner was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Suspected shooter arrested

Authorities spoke with Bottrell on the phone after he returned to his apartment, they said. A sergeant convinced Bottrell to leave his apartment and surrender, so he was taken into custody, police said.

No shots were fired, and Bottrell was not injured, according to officials.

He was arraigned Saturday on charges of aggravated assault with intent to commit murder, assault with great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and three felony firearm violations.

Bottrell is being held at the Wayne County Jail on $150,000 bond, cash/surety, and must wear a GPS tether, if released.