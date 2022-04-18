Morning 4: Tracking 3-5 inches of snow in SE Michigan today

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Several inches of snow possible today -- what to expect

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac, and Lapeer Counties all the way through the Thumb starting at noon today.

The Advisory carries the concern of 3-5″ of new snow and very tricky travel conditions, mostly for those areas north of Detroit and it won’t expire until 7 p.m. south of I-69 and 4 a.m. Tuesday north of I-69.

Feeling forgetful, exhausted, or overwhelmed? How to change your ‘new normal’

We’ve heard many discussions about the “new normal” over the past two years, but the concept doesn’t just relate to the pandemic. Experts say many of us have become accustomed to living in a heightened state of stress and anxiety -- and may not even realize how bad the situation has become.

Phone recordings reveal gunmen were hired by man, sent to Flint to kill ‘brother’s murderer’

Officials released a series of recorded phone calls that break down a murder-for-hire plot in which a man recruited two gunmen to travel to Flint and kill someone he believed to be responsible for murdering his “little brother,” according to authorities.

On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

Monday is Tax Day — the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments — and the IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms.

As of April 8, the IRS had received more than 103 million returns for this tax season, and it had issued more than 63 million refunds worth more than $204 billion.

